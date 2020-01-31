Ex-Lewisville detective had sexual relationship with victim, affidavit says

The former Lewisville Police Department detective who was arrested this week had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl who was the victim in another case he was investigating, according to the probable cause affidavit provided by the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryan Preston Gibbins, 38, was arrested Wednesday evening by sheriff’s deputies, according to DCSO Capt. Hino Hinojosa. According to an arrest affidavit, Gibbins was a detective in the Crimes Against Children Unit when he was assigned to investigate a case involving a 15-year-old victim. Over a short amount of time, Gibbins developed a relationship with the victim that evolved into sexual encounters and Gibbins buying the victim an engagement ring and calling her his fiancee, while also urging her to not tell anyone about their relationship so they wouldn’t get in trouble.

The victim told authorities with the sheriff’s office that Gibbins began contacting her in January 2019 under the guise of discussing her case, but by March, he professed his affections for her and referred to them as boyfriend/girlfriend. He left his wife and family to move into an apartment in the same complex where the victim lived. Throughout the spring and summer, Gibbins kissed and engaged in sexual acts with the victim, according to the affidavit, and they sent nude photos to each other on Snapchat.

On July 2, the victim was discussing her previous case with her sister and Gibbins at Gibbins’ apartment, according to the affidavit, and she became so upset she started screaming, prompting a neighbor called 911. Lewisville police responded to the reported disturbance, but no one answered the door. They started trying to kick the door down, so Gibbins came to the door and said he was alone. The officers recognized their coworker and were surprised he was not living at his family home. Once they asked to check the apartment, Gibbins admitted that the two girls were in the apartment.

“It is around this same time that Gibbins was released from the Lewisville Police Department due to findings during an internal affairs investigation,” the affidavit said. Lewisville police could not be reached this week for comment.

The victim told authorities that she had sexual relations with Gibbins multiple times later in the year, and one time her sister was in the apartment. Her sister also told authorities that the victim told her that she and Gibbins had sex and “Gibbins begged her (the sister) to not tell anyone because he would get into trouble.”

In December, Gibbins bought the victim a $700 ring “to show how much he loved her,” and they adopted a dog together, according to the affidavit. In a letter purportedly written by Gibbins to the victim, Gibbins professes his love for the victim, calling her his fiancee and saying he can’t wait until they are married and have children, while adding “I don’t want to get caught at all or else we can’t happen.”

Gibbins also allegedly threatened to commit suicide multiple times if the victim told people about their relationship or broke up with him, the affidavit said. Twice, he put a gun to his head, and one time he also put it to her head.

Gibbins, who served in LPD from 2006-19, was booked into Denton County Jail this week and held in lieu of $4 million bail, $500,000 for each charge against him.