Voices of Flower Mound to perform at Carnegie Hall

The local community choir Voices of Flower Mound has been invited to perform next year at Carnegie Hall.

Ron Miller, president of VOFM, said that an organization is planning a Presidents’ Day 20201 concert at the world-renowned venue in New York City that will be directed by Composer Mack Wilberg. VOFM performed Wilberg’s arrangement of “Amazing Grace” during an October concert.

“They search for groups doing his music and they found our version,” Miller said. “They want us to become part of a larger group, of like 250 people, and do a concert with him directing.”

Miller said the offer was proposed to the choir in a meeting Tuesday night, and most — if not all — of the members were very receptive to the idea.

“It’s very flattering,” Miller said. “Everybody’s really excited about it.”

Miller estimated that of the 80 members of the choir, as many as 50 or more of them expressed interest in performing in the concert next February. The organization is still early in the planning stages with most of the details yet to be figured out.