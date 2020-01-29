Local business, Globetrotters host assembly at local school

Two Harlem Globetrotters partnered with Thirty-One Gifts — which operates a large distribution center in Flower Mound — to host an assembly at Vickery Elementary School in Flower Mound as part of a national effort to transform children’s mental health.

One in five children is living with a mental condition, according to a news release. Backed by the On Our Sleeves movement, Thirty-One Gifts and the Harlem Globetrotters are supporting the platform with their latest products with a purpose and educational curriculum aimed at breaking the stigma surrounding children’s mental health.

Globetrotters Animal Hyche and Hops Pearce and Thirty-One Gifts, in collaboration with Nationwide Children’s, hosted a school assembly last week at Vickery Elementary to celebrate the launch of a new mental health curriculum designed for 3rd to 5th graders. Vickery Elementary is the first of 300 elementary schools to receive the “Share Your Feelings” school program, which is available for free download to teachers across the U.S. here.

“Vickery is thrilled to host the Harlem Globetrotters and Thirty-One Gifts,” said Principal Adam Gray. “The On Our Sleeves movement to transform the mental health of children is both powerful and welcome at Vickery, and we appreciate everyone who has helped make this opportunity possible.”

Designed to raise awareness and funds to support life-changing research to help kids everywhere, Thirty-One Gifts created the new On Our Sleeves “products with a purpose” collection. The products were delivered to the entire Vickery Elementary student body and staff. Thirty-One Gifts also presented the school with new supplies and a donation check for the PTA, according to the news release.

“It’s heartbreaking to realize so many children with mental and behavioral health issues are suffering in silence,” said Cindy Monroe, founder and CEO for Thirty-One Gifts. “I started Thirty-One Gifts to help change the lives of women and I believe that in joining and supporting the On Our Sleeves movement, our network of Consultants can help change the lives of families across the United States by increasing awareness and helping to fund this national movement to transform children’s mental health.”

On Our Sleeves launched on World Mental Health Day in 2018. The movement aims to build a community of support for children and families living with mental illness through advocacy, education and fundraising for much-needed research.

For more information about the new On Our Sleeves product collection and to purchase beginning March 1, click here.