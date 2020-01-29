Copper Canyon to host public meeting about Master Plan

The town of Copper Canyon is inviting residents to a public meeting next week to discuss the town’s Master Plan for future growth.

The 2020 Master Plan Committee and Town Planner have been compiling a survey to receive input from residents regarding the future growth and development of Copper Canyon, according to a news release from the town. Each resident is encouraged to submit their survey responses, which will be reviewed through Friday.

Next week, the town planner will present a PowerPoint presentation with the survey results, and the town will receive further input from residents and collaborate on the 2020 Master Plan. That meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 5 at the Briarwood Retreat Center, 670 Copper Canyon Road.