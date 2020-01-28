Flower Mound Chamber recognizes members at luncheon

The Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce held its 38th Annual Awards Luncheon last week at the Denton Country Club to celebrate a successful 2019, according to a news release from the chamber.

Three members were presented with the President’s Excellence Awards: Jay Marks of Jay Marks Real Estate, Yvonne Stewart of Woodhouse Day Spa and Tom Heslep of Independent Bank. Citizen of the Year was awarded to Bobby Dollak of G&A/McAdams.

Other award recipients included Henry Investment Group (Business of the Year), Denise Gray of PointBank (Volunteer of the Year), Stacy Stoltz of Stewart Title/Shawn P. Black and Associates, LLP (Ambassador of the Year) and Kelly Ross of Schooley Mitchell (Rookie of the Year).

For more information about the chamber, call 972-539-0500 or click here.