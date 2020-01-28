Home
Flower Mound Chamber recognizes members at luncheon

Jay Marks received a President’s Excellence Awards at the Flower Mound Chamber 38th Annual Awards Luncheon (photo by Nick Allen Photography).

The Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce held its 38th Annual Awards Luncheon last week at the Denton Country Club to celebrate a successful 2019, according to a news release from the chamber.

Three members were presented with the President’s Excellence Awards: Jay Marks of Jay Marks Real Estate, Yvonne Stewart of Woodhouse Day Spa and Tom Heslep of Independent Bank. Citizen of the Year was awarded to Bobby Dollak of G&A/McAdams.

Other award recipients included Henry Investment Group (Business of the Year), Denise Gray of PointBank (Volunteer of the Year), Stacy Stoltz of Stewart Title/Shawn P. Black and Associates, LLP (Ambassador of the Year) and Kelly Ross of Schooley Mitchell (Rookie of the Year).

For more information about the chamber, call 972-539-0500 or click here.

