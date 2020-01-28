Northwest ISD a finalist in H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards

H-E-B has named Northwest ISD a finalist in the company’s 19th annual Excellence in Education Awards program, according to a news release from the district.

Northwest ISD received finalist distinction in the program’s large school district category, encompassing those with 10,000 or more students enrolled, alongside four other districts from across the state. Northwest ISD previously earned the same distinction in 2017. It is one of two districts in the state to be named a finalist twice in the past four years.

“Honors such as this don’t just happen by chance – they’re part of a culture that relies on everyone, including students, teachers, staff and community members,” said Dr. Ryder Warren, Northwest ISD superintendent. “In Northwest ISD, we recognize that raising a child for future success is a community effort. I couldn’t be prouder of all these groups for their partnership in the continued success of our students.”

This year’s Excellence in Education Awards recognizes Northwest ISD alongside Dallas ISD, Galena Park ISD, Mesquite ISD and Sharyland ISD in the large school district category. Finalists were selected following an application review process of every nominee that took into consideration areas such as educational philosophies and achievements.

For the next phase of the awards process, Northwest ISD will welcome a panel of judges to visit the district as H-E-B considers an overall winner. All finalists in the large school district category will receive $5,000 from H-E-B, with the overall winner set for announcement at a ceremony in May. The winner of the top large school district category will receive $100,000 from the awards program.

In addition to Northwest ISD’s inclusion in H-E-B’s awards at the district level, two of its educators have received acclaim through the Excellence in Education program in recent years. In 2016, Principal Sandy Conklin of Beck Elementary School was the recipient of the program’s Elementary Principal Award, and Thompson Elementary School teacher Marcie Conrad was a finalist for its Lifetime Achievement Award for elementary teachers in 2019.

The H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards, the largest monetary professional awards program for educators in Texas, annually recognizes the top educators, academic administrators, school boards and school districts in the state. Since the awards program began in 2002, it has focused on spotlighting best practices from leading educational professionals and school districts as well as celebrating the passion and creativity of Texas educators.