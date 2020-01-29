New Kids Kastle will have synthetic turf

The new Kids Kastle playground in Highland Village will have synthetic turf, making the playscape all-inclusive for people of all abilities.

During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, the council approved the purchase of synthetic turf from Forever Lawn Texas for the surface of the new Kids Kastle playground in the amount of $273,427.35, according to a news release from the city. The synthetic turf will also be anti-static, making it safe for individuals with pacemakers and cochlear implants.

The new Kids Kastle playground will be built in two phases, March 23-26 and March 31-April 5, according to the city. After that, the turf will be installed by Forever Lawn Texas. For more information on Kids Kastle, click here.