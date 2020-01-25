Lantana Crime Watch — January 2020

Lantana had 338 calls for service for the month of December. The Deputies responded to 46 alarm calls, 123 traffic-related calls and 170 self-initiated calls for service.

The early morning before Thanksgiving, an SUV was stolen out of the driveway of a home on Fortner Road after the resident accidentally left the keys in the vehicle. The vehicle was left in good condition in front of a Highland Village home, and returned to the owner on Dec. 5. Please make sure to secure your vehicles and park them in the garage if possible.

Denton County Crime Stoppers, Inc. recently celebrated 30 years of service to our county, its citizens, state and local law enforcement. In 30 years, Denton County Crime Stoppers has certainly made an impact locally. A total of 10,731 tips from the public have netted 4,096 arrests, 267 confiscated firearms, $4,754,776 in seized drugs and $2,848,630 in recovered property. An estimated $1,534,760 in rewards have been paid to those who have taken the time to let law enforcement know of crimes that have been committed. A partnership with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, the public and the media has created a winning combination.

In the past three years the Denton County Crime Stoppers, Inc. has been recognized by the Office of the Governor, Texas Crime Stoppers Advisory Council for the following achievements:

Productivity Award 2016: Most Cases Cleared for Population of 500,001-1,000,000

Productivity Award 2016: Greatest Dollar Recovery for Population 500,001-1,000,000

Productivity Award 2017: Most Cases Cleared for Population of 500,001-1,000,000

Productivity Award 2017: Greatest Dollar Recovery for Population 500,001-1,000,000

Productivity Award 2018: Most Cases Cleared for Population of 500,001-1,000,000

Productivity Award 2018: Greatest Dollar Recovery for Population 500,001-1,000,000

The Safe School Program of Denton County Crime Stoppers is a program to expand Crime Stoppers operations, encouraging students to remain totally anonymous when reporting school crime. The program is of no impact to the taxpayers and relies on the collaboration of law enforcement, media, teachers and students to provide a flow of information about crime and criminal activity.

Let’s continue to help them help law enforcement. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 cash on tips leading to the arrest of an individual and you remain anonymous!

You can call 1-800-388-TIPS (8477) with information or visit www.dentoncountycrimestoppers.com for more details.

Denton County Sheriff’s Office is hiring Detention Officers! If you are interested in a career in Law Enforcement, join our family and be a part of a great organization. Detention Officer I positions start at $38,752.00 per year. Visit our website to apply: www.governmentjobs.com/careers/dentoncounty