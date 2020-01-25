Highland Village Police Blotter — January 2020

From Nov. 22 to Dec. 22 in Highland Village, there were five violent crimes investigated, all assaults, according to the Highland Village Police Department.

There were 12 theft cases and three burglaries reported: A burglary of a building in the 2300 block of Justin Road on Dec. 1, a home burglary in the 200 block of Kennedy Avenue West on Dec. 7, and a burglary of a vehicle in the 2100 block of Highland Village Road on Nov. 22.

Police investigated seven charges of possession of a controlled substance (some were multiple counts involving people at the same time and location), as well as three cases of marijuana possession and three cases of possession of drug paraphernalia. There were two cases of possession or purchase of an e-cigarette by a minor, and two DWI cases.