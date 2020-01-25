Double Oak Police Blotter — January 2020

Happy New Year from the officers and staff of the Double Oak Police Department! Policing in a small town is a team effort and we sincerely appreciate the high level of community support and the partnerships we have with Bartonville, Highland Village and Flower Mound police departments. It would be impossible to do our jobs without the always there, always professional, Denton County Sheriff’s Department dispatch unit. When events go badly and we have a challenge beyond our local resources, the Sheriff’s Department investigative unit, patrol division and leadership are always helpful. We have a lot to be thankful for from a law enforcement community perspective.

During the month of December, Nassau Bay Texas Police Sergeant Kaila Sullivan was run over and killed by a suspect during a traffic stop. To apprehend the suspect a “Blue Alert” was broadcast. We received multiple inquiries about the broadcast.

Our last Texas State legislative session authorized and expansion of statewide alerts using the technology and resources developed to broadcast “Amber Alerts.” In brief the following alerts may now by activated by law enforcement agencies in Texas:

“Blue Alert” – When a law enforcement officer has been killed or seriously injured and the investigating law enforcement agency believes the offender poses a serious threat to the public and other law enforcement personnel a “Blue Alert” may be issued. Prior to issuance law enforcement is expected to have a detailed description of the offender’s vehicle and a partial or complete license plate available for broadcast to the public.

“Silver Alert” – When a person over 65 years of age and diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease is missing and/or a diagnosed impaired mental condition is missing, and their disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety, a “Silver Alert” may be issued. Prior to issuance law enforcement must investigate to determine that the disappearance was due to the senior citizen’s impaired mental condition and alternative reasons must be ruled out. The silver alert must be made within 72 hours of the senior’s disappearance and law enforcement should make enough information available to the public that will assist in locating the missing person such as vehicle information.

“Endangered Missing Person” – When a person diagnosed with an Intellectual Disability and/or Developmental Disorder is missing (a written diagnosis from a physician or psychologist is required) and confirmed missing after an investigation has taken place verifying that a reasonable explanation for the person’s disappearance has been ruled out and Endangered Missing Person broadcast may be issued. Prior to broadcast law enforcement will attempt to obtain enough information available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the missing person. Vehicle information is of critical importance for the activation of highway signs.

“Camo Alert” – Current or former military members struggling with mental illness often isolate themselves and disappear without notice. The Camo Alert program is designed to notify the public of a missing current or former member of the United States armed forces. Before broadcast of a “Camo Alert” the Texas Department of Public safety will verify that the missing military member is registered for the camo alert program. Law enforcement will confirm that the person missing is a current or former member of the United States armed forces and that the individual’s location is unknown. Confirmation will be made that the missing person suffers from a mental illness, including post-traumatic stress disorder or a traumatic brain injury. Confirmation that the disappearance is a credible threat to the military member’s health and safety or the health and safety of another.

“AMBER Alert”- When a child 17 years of age or younger, whose whereabouts are unknown, and whose disappearance law enforcement has determined to be unwilling which poses a credible threat to the child’ safety and health; and if abducted by a parent or legal guardian, was the abduction in the course of an attempted murder or murder? OR Is the child 13 years of age or younger and has been taken (willingly or unwillingly) without permission from the care and custody of a parent or legal guardian, by: someone unrelated and more than three years older, or another parent or legal guardian who attempted or committed murder at the time of the abduction? Is the child in danger of sexual assault, death or serious bodily injury? Has law enforcement eliminated alternative explanations for the child’s disappearance? Is sufficient information available to disseminate to the public to help locate the child, a suspect, or the vehicle used in the abduction.

“CLEAR Alert” – The state’s Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert program, created by 2019 Texas legislation, is designed to close the gap between missing children and senior citizens. The CLEAR alert assists law enforcement in locating and rescuing missing, kidnapped or abducted adults or adults who are in immediate danger of injury or death, as well as aid in locating any potential suspects. Criteria for enrollment includes individuals 18 to 64 years of age whose whereabouts are unknown. A preliminary investigation has verified that the person is in danger of serious bodily injury or death…and that enough information is available to disseminate to the public to help locate the individual, a suspect, or the vehicle used in the incident.

The aforementioned information was obtained from TXDPS at www.dps.texas.gov/IntelligenceCounterterrorism/alerts Links to receive the alerts via twitter, email and cellphone are available.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve.

Recent Police Calls

10-25-19 – Disturbance – Double Oak – During the investigation of a disturbance call it was determined that an adult male was allegedly in violation of an out of state protective order. Subject had left the residence prior to officer arrival.

10-28-19 – Violation of a Restraining Order – Double Oak – A resident reported that their estranged spouse allegedly violated a restraining order by attempting to contact their children.

10-30-19 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Double Oak – During the conduct of a traffic stop officer could smell marijuana. During a vehicle search officer found suspected drug paraphernalia.

10-31-19 – Possession of Identifying Information – Double Oak – A resident received information that an unknown person had opened multiple department store credit card accounts in the complainant’s name. Multiple purchases have already been made on the fraudulently obtained credit cards.

11-01-19 – Suspicious Circumstances – Double Oak – An officer on patrol at approximately 11 p.m. observed a vehicle, in a driveway, with its flashers activated. Officer attempted to notify the resident but was unable to make contact. The vehicle did not appear to have been broken into nor was there any evidence of attempted auto theft.

11-02-19 – Suspicious Circumstances – Double Oak – At approximately 10 p.m. officers observed a vehicle occupied by two persons parked behind a local church. Subjects left the private property after speaking with an officer. No criminal activity was detected.

11-02-19 – Suspicious Circumstances – Double Oak – While on patrol at approximately 11 p.m. an officer noticed a door open on a cellphone tower maintenance building and the gate unsecure. Upon further investigation it was determined that the padlock had been cut from the security fence. Corporate security was notified, and they stated a representative would be sent to the location.

11-07-19 – Conduct Indicating Need for Supervision – Double Oak – At approximately 4:50 a.m. a patrol officer observed a 14 year old darting through traffic on FM 407. Officer contacted the juvenile and returned them home to their guardian.

11-08-19 – Failure to Identify – False Name – Double Oak – During the conduct of a traffic stop a juvenile male intentionally gave a false name.

11-12-19 – Vehicle Fire – Double Oak – Officers responded to a vehicle fire. Upon arrival it was determined that the reporting party had attempted to start their Chevy using starter fluid in the air filter. Upon attempting to start the vehicle a fire was ignited. Responding officer was able to deploy a fire extinguisher and suppress the fire.

11-12-19 – Exploitation of the Elderly/Online Extortion Attempt – Double Oak – An unknown person attempted to exploit an online relationship with the Complainant. Complainant refused to comply and notified law enforcement about the extortion attempt.

11-16-19 – Suspicious Circumstances – Double Oak – A resident reported an unknown person rang their doorbell at approximately 7 p.m. Upon resident’s arrival at home they requested the police to sweep the residence to ensure no strangers were present.

11-19-19 – Fraudulent Use / Possession of Identifying Information – Double Oak – A resident reported that an unknown person(s) was using their identifying information to create forged financial instruments to cash at area banks.

11-21-19 – Injured Person – Double Oak – Officers responded to a call involving a male who injured himself playing with a knife.

11-22-19 – Disturbance – Double Oak – Officers responded to a disturbance call involving two members of a family. The suspect departed the residence prior to officer arrival.

11-24-19 – Suspicious Circumstances – Double Oak – An unknown female was observed photographing the complainant’s residence, using a cellphone, on two separate occasions.

11-25-19 – Credit Card Abuse – Double Oak – Complainant reported an unknown person using their credit card to make unauthorized purchases.

11-27-19 – Arrest – Bartonville – A Double Oak Officer observed a traffic violation committed by the driver of a white sedan in the 7700 blk. of Justin Rd., Double Oak. The motorist pulled over in a business parking lot in the 3500 blk. of Justin Rd., Bartonville. Immediately upon stopping the car, one occupant, later identified as Travis Reed, 32, bailed out and ran from the officers. Mr. Reed was detained by Bartonville PD after having run across Justin Rd. and attempting to hide behind a business. Reed was wanted out of Florida for failure to appear on an eluding/evading police charge, and was taken into custody and transported to the Denton County Jail. During the investigation of the stop it was determined that the driver Aimee Premeau, 27, was wanted by Dallas County for Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 less than 28 grams. Ms. Premeau was taken into custody and transported to the Denton County Jail. An investigation into further alleged criminal activity by the vehicle occupants is ongoing.

11-29-19 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Double Oak – During the investigation of a one vehicle accident officer found suspected drug paraphernalia and a citation was issued.

12-03-19 – Arrest – Double Oak – During the conduct of a traffic stop it was determined that a male, 24 years of age, was wanted by Flower Mound PD for multiple traffic warrants. Subject was taken into custody and transported to Flower Mound jail.

12-05-19 – Fraudulent Use / Possession of Identifying Information – Double Oak – Complainant reported that a known suspect used their identifying information to obtain credit.

12-06-19 – Animal Bite – Double Oak – Complainant was accidentally bitten by a pet while breaking up a fight between her dogs.

12-11-19 – 911 Hang-up – Double Oak – Verbal disturbance between known parties.

12-12-19 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Double Oak – During the conduct of a traffic stop an officer found suspected drug paraphernalia.

12-13-19 – Follow Up Investigation – Lewisville – A resident’s vehicle had been stolen and recovered in another jurisdiction (Mesquite). They requested assistance when they located probable stolen property in their recovered vehicle.

12-13-19 – Found Property – Double Oak – A resident reported an orange trailer parked on their property. Officer confirmed the trailer wasn’t stolen and resident stated he would have it towed if the trailer wasn’t picked up in a timely manner.