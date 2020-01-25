Flower Mound Police Blotter — January 2020

On Nov. 23, a representative for Hutton Construction reported a burglary and theft occurred at a construction site in the 1400 block of Justin Road. A surveillance camera valued $1,000 was stolen from inside a locked trailer, and a water meter valued $3,000 was stolen.

On Nov. 26, a man was driving near a Flower Mound police officer and following the officer throughout town, using a device to disrupt the officer’s radar system. Police were able to locate the vehicle and arrested the driver, 20-year-old Francis Villegas, on charges of interfering with public duties and unlawful carry of weapon.

On Dec. 3, Flower Mound bicycle officers were patrolling the Target parking lot in the 5900 block of Long Prairie Road when they heard an emergency exit door alarm going off, and they saw a vehicle driving away at a high speed. Police were eventually able to locate and stop the vehicle and they found that the suspects stole merchandise from the store valued at $800. Officers also located a device used to falsify narcotic testing. Ashley Tomek, 22, was arrested on suspicion of evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of a drug test falsification device, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft. Abraham Martinez, 27, was arrested on suspicion of theft with two or more previous convictions.