Argyle Police Blotter — January 2020

On Nov. 24 at 1:11 p.m., a resident on Boonesville Bend called police because he saw snakes in his outdoor fireplace. An officer found and removed one lizard.

On Nov. 27 at 6:57 a.m., a resident on Rolling Acres Drive reported two horses were loose in the subdivision.

On Dec. 3 at 10:10 p.m., an employee at CVS reported a woman, who appeared to be intoxicated, bought some wine and drank it in her vehicle before driving away. The employee told the officer that they sold her the wine because “she is a regular customer and she can be aggressive.”

On Dec. 5 at 10:36 p.m., a man called police because a woman “walked in on something she didn’t like” and stabbed herself in the side, then tried to run the caller over with her car.

On Dec. 15 at 4:06 p.m., a resident stopped by the police station to inform officers that the Yogurt Station was offering free frozen yogurt that afternoon.

On Dec. 17 at 1:58 a.m., a resident reported a truck with its lights on parked near a model home of a subdivision in the 200 block of Waters Edge Drive. The man in the truck told the responding officer that he was preparing to do insulation work on a house.

On Dec. 17 at 2:49 p.m., someone reported a vehicle parked near PointBank on Hwy 377, and the driver was sitting in it for 15 minutes. The responding officers found that the man was on the phone and waiting for the call to end before going inside the bank.

On Dec. 18 at 1:28 p.m., a vehicle was driving on FM 407 when the trailer it was towing began smoking. The vehicle reached its destination on 407 and the motorist put out the fire.