Law and medicine attract Taylor

Liberty Christian senior Laura Taylor has set her career goals pretty high.

The Lewisville teen, who carries a 3.5 grade point average at LCS, has decided one of two possible professions.

“I’m currently interested in becoming either a lawyer or a doctor,” Taylor said. “I’m not sure what direction I’ll take yet. I received an invite for summer of 2020 to attend an Intensive Law and Trial course at Stanford University. I’m looking forward to attending that.”

Taylor, 17, is a member of the Premed Club at Liberty Christian School and has completed more than 315-hours of mission work on trips to Panama and Jamaica.

She is scheduled to travel to Guatemala next spring.

She also plays volleyball and basketball at Liberty and is a member of the Spanish Club.

“I enjoy being involved because it allows new opportunities to open up and allows me to meet new people while being outside of my comfort zone,” Taylor said.

She attends Valley Creek Church and said her congregation is not the only place from which she receives spiritual nourishment.

“I have enjoyed the atmosphere and the care that teachers have for you, and the relationships and friendships I have created throughout my time at Liberty,” Taylor said. “Liberty has assisted in providing me with a biblical foundation, which will be a compass for me to utilize in every aspect throughout my life.”

Taylor also sings in the choir at Liberty Christian School and was recently nominated to try out for All-State Choir.

She said the best aspect of being a young person in her generation is, “the many opportunities that are present throughout the world today.” She said the worst part is feeling obliged to live up to other people’s expectations.

“This especially prevails because of social media and the stress of college and choosing a career path that will eventually shape the outlook of your life,” Taylor said.

Taylor plans to attend Texas Tech University and major in economics to then apply either to law school or medical school.

Taylor’s Favorites

Favorite Subject: Calculus and Anatomy

Person who most inspires you: My dad and mom

Favorite Food: Fries

Favorite Movie: Titanic

Favorite TV Show: Greys Anatomy

Book Currently Reading: “Gifted Hands” by Dr. Ben Carson

Favorite Musical Group or Performer: Queen

Nominate your favorite high school student for this monthly feature brought to you by Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound by emailing [email protected].