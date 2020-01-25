Edwards sees both sides of technology

For Marcus High School senior Ty’son Edwards, technology can be a double-edged sword.

A running back on the Marauders football team that reached the regional round of the playoffs this season as well as an AP student, Edwards said that technology has raised the expectations for today’s youth.

“The most difficult part about being a young person today is the pressure to achieve, especially with all the technological innovations that we have today,” Edwards said. “Not only are we supposed to be well-rounded individuals by playing sports and taking in extracurricular activities, but we are also supposed to maintain our grades and have extra time on top of that.”

On the flip side of that, however, the Flower Mound teen said that technological advancement can be a great force for good.

“As technology has advanced over time, I am able to interact and do a lot more things that teens weren’t able to do before,” Edwards said. “Society today brings a great sense of community and room for growth that I have been able to cherish”

Edwards, 17, carries a 4.8 weighted grade point average at Marcus High School and said the best thing about his Alma Mater is sense of community.

“The camaraderie I was able to build with my teammates and the relationships I was able to develop within my four years of high school is something that will last forever,” Edwards said.

Edwards, who is also a member of the Black History Club and associated with a Christian organization called Young Life outside of school, plays baseball at Marcus High School as well.

The Highland Village teen said he also enjoys serving as “coach of our school’s powder puff team,” and said he believes he is very fortunate to have grown up where he did.

“Being a part of such a special community like Flower Mound opens doors for many great opportunities,” Edwards said.

Edwards is undecided on where he will attend college, but said he plans to major in business or economics.

Edwards Favorites

Favorite Subject: Math

Person who most inspires you: Parents

Favorite Food: Pizza

Favorite Movie: Mission Impossible

Favorite TV Show: Blacklist

Book Currently Reading or Last Book Read: “1984” by George Orwell

Favorite Musical Group or Performer: Youngboy

