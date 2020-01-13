Officials identify motorcyclist, 22, killed in Flower Mound crash

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the young man killed in a crash in Flower Mound on Sunday night, and police have released more information about the crash since Sunday night.

Police were called to a major wreck just before 7 p.m. to the 3900 block of FM 2499, in front of Market Street, according to a news release from the Flower Mound Police Department. Officers found that a white SUV was trying to turn left onto 2499 from the Market Street parking lot when it was struck by a white motorcycle headed north on 2499.

The motorcyclist was killed upon impact, according to police. The 17-year-old driver of the SUV was treated and released at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office has identified the victim as 22-year-old Jonathan Lee of Coppell. The wreck is still under investigation.