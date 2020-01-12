1 dead in motorcycle crash in Flower Mound

One person died Sunday night in Flower Mound in a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to a major crash in the northbound lanes of FM 2499 near FM 1171 just before 7 p.m., according to a Flower Mound Police Department spokesperson. Northbound lanes of 2499 were shut down while police investigated the wreck.

Little other information “about the wreck or the decedent” was immediately available, but police are expected to release more information at a later time.