Hassett to seek re-election to LISD Board

Kristi Hassett announced Sunday that she intends to seek another term for the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees Place 6.

Hassett was elected to the LISD Board in 2014 and 2017, and she plans to file for the May 2 election this year, according to a news release. The filing period will run from Jan. 15 to Feb. 14.

“I want to continue to serve the community where I grew up and raised my family. Being a voice for our students, staff, and community has been an honor and privilege,” Hassett said.

Communication is a keystone for Hassett, and she uses many avenues to keep lines open such as campus visits and school events, open dialogue with other local officials and advocacy for public education at the state and federal levels. Hassett has taken an active role in focusing the board on student achievement beyond the STAAR tests through the use of Program Audits, a centralized, actionable dashboard to support students and monitor board goals, according to the news release.

Hassett is a 2017 Leadership TASB graduate, earning the distinction of Master Trustee, and she has been presented the Texas PTA Lifetime Award. She is also on the boards of TAMSA (Texans Advocating for Meaningful Student Assessments) and MEaP (Make Education a Priority). These organizations keep her connected to statewide public education advocacy issues to better support students and staff. She also continues to serve in local organizations, including 100 Women Who Care, YMSL (Young Men’s Service League), and church youth group.

Hassett and her husband Mike are long-time members of the community. She has lived within LISD for 41 years. She went to Timbercreek Elementary, Milliken Middle School and graduated in the charter class of Marcus High School, according to the news release. Hassett earned her BBA from UNT with a concentration in Strategic Management. She worked for BancTec and FedEx before taking the opportunity to stay home and raise her family. Hassett has three sons; the oldest two attended Flower Mound High School and are now in college, and the youngest is at FMHS.