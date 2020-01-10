New mixed-use development breaks ground in Flower Mound

Construction began this week on a new development in Flower Mound that will bring new restaurant, retail and office space to the heart of town.

Prairie Plaza will have about 42,000 square feet among six buildings of different sizes near the intersection of FM 2499 and FM 1171, according to a news release. Two of the buildings will be along FM 2499 and are intended to house retail and restaurant businesses. One of those buildings will have a wooden porch facing the pergola and retaining pond.

The development is expected to be operational by December.