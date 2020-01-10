Home
Southern Denton County Local News

New mixed-use development breaks ground in Flower Mound

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment
Post Ad – Top
Developers and officials break ground on Prairie Plaza, photo courtesy Rajesh Dasari.

Construction began this week on a new development in Flower Mound that will bring new restaurant, retail and office space to the heart of town.

Prairie Plaza will have about 42,000 square feet among six buildings of different sizes near the intersection of FM 2499 and FM 1171, according to a news release. Two of the buildings will be along FM 2499 and are intended to house retail and restaurant businesses. One of those buildings will have a wooden porch facing the pergola and retaining pond.

The development is expected to be operational by December.

Content Ad – (Bottom of Posts)

About The Author

Mark Smith

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related posts

Leave a Reply