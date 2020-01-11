It’s snowing in Denton County

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Denton County on Saturday morning.

Several counties north and west of Dallas-Fort Worth, as well as Denton County, are expected to receive between 1-3 inches of snow and/or sleet, according to the weather service. Some slushy and icy spots are impacting traffic in the area, and several car crashes have been reported.

The snow is expected to stop late Saturday morning as temperatures warm up to around 43 degrees in the afternoon. The forecast low Saturday night is 30 degrees, and warmer temperatures are expected to return Sunday. The forecast high on Sunday is 59 in Denton, followed by a high of 64 on Monday and 69 on Wednesday.