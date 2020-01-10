Foodie Friday: Fat Cow BBQ

This week we got to visit with one of our oldest Foodie Friday pals, Allen Lockett, of Fat Cow BBQ – one of our original Foodie Friday features back in 2014. Allen is one of our favorite Foodie Friday owners to visit with because he always has us laughing and always makes sure we are fed until our heart’s (and stomach’s) content. He and his wife, Pam, are what you might call a barbecue-restaurant “dream team.” He’s a pro when it comes to preparing and smoking all the meats, and she’s an all-star at whipping up delicious sides and desserts based on family recipes.

Jay with Allen & Pam Lockett

If you’ve never been to Fat Cow BBQ before, we’ll give you a brief history lesson on how Allen got his start in the restaurant business. While working in another industry full-time, Allen began cooking up barbecue in his garage and bringing it into the office for events. His co-workers quickly fell in love with his cooking and before he knew it, he was operating a full-blown catering business out of his garage. As most wives could relate to, Pam grew tired of having a catering business take over her house, so told Allen to go open up a storefront where he could serve his food to more people.

And so, in October 2010, Fat Cow BBQ was born in Lewisville, Texas and they’ve been a local barbecue favorite ever since!

Before we even talk about all of Allen’s amazing cuts of smoked meat, we have to talk about one of their most famous menu items, the Fat Japs which are smoked jalapenos stuffed with pulled pork and cream cheese and wrapped in bacon. And they come served with Fat Cow’s homemade ranch dressing which perfectly pulls all the flavors together. I can eat about 10 of these in one sitting, no problem.

Now that we’ve talked about those blessed stuffed jalapenos, we can move on to Allen’s delicious smoked meats. We never leave Fat Cow BBQ without eating some of their Baby Back Ribs, sliced brisket, smoked chicken, or pulled pork. You won’t find any fillers or fat in their meats, and they are perfectly tender and flavorful.

You can order their meat on a plate, stuffed in a baked potato, on a sandwich, or even inside a fresh taco straight from the grill. Really any way you choose, you can’t go wrong!

But what’s a barbecue restaurant without some amazing sides to go with all of that meat? And that’s where some of Pam’s signature recipes come in like her mother’s potato salad recipe, their cole slaw, and the rich and creamy mac ‘n cheese.

And we never ever leave Fat Cow without grabbing at least one of Pam’s famous desserts – whether we eat it there or take it to go. Her peach cobbler and banana pudding top our personal list, but you can’t go wrong with a slice of one of her pies or homemade cookies either.

When you visit Fat Cow BBQ, you’ll feel like you’re at a fun backyard barbecue with all of your closest friends, and Allen and Pam will instantly feel like the best of friends. So, whether you need a party or corporate event catered, or you’re looking for a new lunch spot, give Fat Cow BBQ a try! Before you know it, you’ll become raving fans just like us!

*Fat Cow BBQ is located at 850 Valley Ridge Blvd. #128 Lewisville, TX 75077.