LETTER: ‘Thumbs up’ for Rep. Burgess

This is to give a hearty “Thumbs Up” to Congressman Michael C. Burgess, M.D. (TX-26) for co-sponsoring and getting passage of a well overdue Sickle Cell Disease Bill (H.R. 2410) this past year. Congressman Burgess’s bill strengthens healthcare and targets a cure for sickle cell disease. This is especially noteworthy because in the United States, the disease is a devastating disorder that mostly affects one in every 13 African American babies and reduces their mortality rate by 24%. It also affects another 20 million people worldwide, mostly in African nations.

Doctor Burgess made this a priority when he became Health Subcommittee Chairman and I can’t say enough good about his strong leadership in addressing key public interest problems. It is competent and sensitive physician congressmen like Dr. Burgess, who are the prize of the medical profession. Dr. Burgess formally practiced Ob-Gyn medicine at the Medical Center of Lewisville and I have known him for 17 years. He grew up in Denton, Texas and is also a former long-time resident of Highland Village, Texas. Finally, I look forward to his continued extraordinary leadership and success in the U.S. Congress.

Bill Lawrence

Former Mayor of Highland Village (2000-2006)