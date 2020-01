Meet Flower Mound’s Baby New Year, the first baby born in 2020 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.

Hope Angeline Solorzano was born to Mom Karen Arias-Gomez at 1:17 p.m. on Jan. 1 at Flower Mound’s only hospital, according to a news release from the hospital. The healthy Baby New Year weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 19 3/4 inches long.