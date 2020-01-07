Streetlights to be installed along Hickory Creek Road

Installation of 16 new streetlights along Hickory Creek Road from Riverpass Drive to FM 1830 in southern Denton County could begin soon after Denton County Commissioners approved Tuesday an agreement with Oncor Electric Delivery Company.

It will be the latest in a series of steps to improve safety on the remote stretch of the two-lane road, which has multiple sharp turns and runs along Hickory Creek. Two brothers from Lantana, Diego and Daniel Rivera, died a year ago when their car crashed in the creek. Immediately after that, crews installed a guardrail along the road.

“We requested this bill after a tragic incident involving the loss of two young lives on the ‘S’ curve of Hickory Creek Road – the most recent of several along this stretch of road,” said Precinct 1 Commissioner Hugh Coleman. “We believe the addition of streetlights will improve visibility and assist our county residents in navigating the road at night and during inclement weather. The safety of our residents is of paramount importance.”

The project is expected to be complete this year, according to a news release from the county.

The county received approval to install streetlights in House Bill 3714 during the 86th Texas legislative session. Counties did not have the authority to do so prior to the passage of HB 3714.