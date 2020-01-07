Anita Nelson announces bid for re-election to Double Oak Council

Double Oak Town Council Member Anita Nelson announced her candidacy for re-election.

Nelson is seeking one of one of three two-year seats on the Double Oak Town Council in the May 2 general election, according to a news release. The filing period will run from Jan. 15 to Feb. 14.

Nelson has served on the council for six years, and has also served as Deputy Mayor Pro Tem and Mayor Pro Tem of Double Oak. She is the longest-sitting current council member.

“Double Oak is a great place to live. We raised our three children here. It’s our home. I am proud to be part of the team that keeps Double Oak great,” Nelson said. “I believe serving on the Town Council is the best way for me to do that.”

Previously, Nelson served on the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees for three terms from 1997 to 2006. She has served as the governor’s appointed member of the Nursing Facility Administrator Advisory Committee. She is also a State Certified Ombudsman — an advocate for residents in North Central Texas assisted living and nursing home facilities. She currently serves Meals on Wheels for Denton County, according to the news release.

Nelson has been a member of the Double Oak Board of Adjustments and is a former member of the NCTCOG-AAA Regional Aging Advisory Committee. Nelson has also served on the Double Oak Planning and Zoning Committee; Double Oak Citizens Committee; Lewisville Education Foundation Board of Directors; Greater Lewisville YMCA Board of Directors; President of the LISD Council of PTA’s; LISD Steering Committee for Successful 1995 Bond Election; Senator Jane Nelson’s Texas State Advisory Committee; Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce Economic Development and Governmental Relations Committee and the chamber’s Education Committee.

Nelson has a B.S. degree in Elementary Education and a Masters of Education from Northwestern Oklahoma State University. Nelson has been a first grade teacher and a specialist in learning disabilities and remedial reading. She was on staff with the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce for four years. Nelson was the owner of Family Staffing Solutions that provided trained caregivers to elderly and shut-in clients in the Flower Mound and Lewisville area.

She and her husband, Dave Nelson, a retired Captain with American Airlines, raised their three children in Double Oak.