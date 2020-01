Two people were hospitalized Monday night after a major crash in Flower Mound.

First responders were called to a wreck at FM 2499 and Lakeside Parkway that involved a white pickup and a white sedan on Monday evening, according to a Flower Mound Police Department spokesperson. Two victims were transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Southbound FM 2499 was shut down briefly after the accident. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Police are still investigating the wreck.