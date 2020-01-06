The Arts in Flower Mound in 2020

By Elizabeth Brannon

The New Year and new decade will be an exciting one for the arts in Flower Mound. 2020 will bring more events and opportunities, new and continuing, for residents to enjoy.

The deadline to submit art for the traffic signal box wraps has been extended through the end of January. Three additional boxes are planned to have art installed in 2020. Information about how to submit art have been featured in this column and on the Cultural Arts website for Flower Mound. For further details and instructions on how to submit artwork please visit www.flower-mound.com/trafficbox.

The artist featured on the Town Hall Art Wall for January will be Steve Falkenberg – a painter who started life as a professor of psychology and ended up with a bachelor’s degree in art. His paintings offer an interesting and thought-provoking look at abstraction and representation. The town is still accepting submissions from artists for upcoming months in 2020. www.flower-mound.com/1800/Town-Hall-Art-Display

For residents who have picked up Visual Journals from the Flower Mound Library, those journals are due back to the Library at the end of January if possible. If you didn’t get a blank journal to unleash your inner creativity, stop by the Library desk and get one, then turn it back in to help build the town Visual Journal library. Your visual journal is an opportunity for you to share your personal creativity with others and to experience a familiar theme through a new perspective

May 9 will be the inaugural Flower Mound Art Festival, to be held in Heritage Park. The festival will feature numerous artists, live performances and opportunities for the community to participate. Special consideration will be given to artists who work with environmental and eco-friendly mediums or who repurpose items or use recycled items as part of their art. However, artists of all mediums and subject matter are welcome. This is an exciting event that is planned to be an annual celebration of the arts.

There will be another Chalk Art contest, in Heritage Park, on June 6, 2020. This was wildly popular and successful last year and 2020 promises to provide another creative and fun day. Chalk artists compete in numerous categories and recognition awards are given.

The Flower Moundster’s Art Treasure Hunt will happen every month in 2020.

More public art is planned for 2020, including a mural at one of our local parks. More details will be available in the future. In the interim, enjoy the bronze animals in Heritage Part, and the public art in Lakeside and Riverwalk.

Webb Management Consulting, the Town’s Fine Arts Consultant, recently completed a visit to Flower Mound, where they conducted approximately 40 interviews with various members of the community and visited a number of arts facilities. Webb is currently analyzing data from the interviews and other sources, such as demographic data, attendance at arts classes and programs in the area, use and attendance at area performance and event venues, and much more. Over the next couple of months, the consultant will compile this data and begin to identify emerging themes, at which point, a Town Hall Meeting(s) will be held (likely in February) for the public to provide comments on the topic. The combination of public input from the Town Hall and the outcomes of Webb’s research will aid in the development of a final report and recommendation to be shared with the Cultural Arts Commission and Town Council in late winter/early spring.

Wrapping up the year will be the annual Art Party at the Flower Mound Library.

The various local arts groups perform all year and offer numerous opportunities for the town residents to enjoy. We look forward to their performances throughout 2020. Finally and always, it’s a joy to know the arts are alive and well in LISD, with new, young talent emerging every year, in every area of the arts.

News of the arts will always be available on the Flower Mound Cultural Arts site: www.flower-mound.com/1821/Art-and-Cultural-News-and-Events

Elizabeth Brannon serves on the Flower Mound Cultural Arts Commission.