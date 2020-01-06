Highland Village mayor to seek re-election

Highland Village Mayor Charlotte Wilcox announced on social media Monday that she plans to run for re-election this spring.

Wilcox said she will file on Jan. 15, the first day of the filing period for the May 2 general election. The mayor’s seat, and City Council Places 4 and 6, will be on the ballot for two-year terms.

Wilcox was first elected to Highland Village’s City Council in May 2009. She was appointed mayor in May 2014 upon the resignation of Mayor Pat Davis. Wilcox was elected mayor in 2015 and 2018, and if she wins this year, it will be her final term.

Wilcox is a licensed Realtor with All City Real Estate and co-owner of Wilcox Pest Control. She has lived in Highland Village with her husband Terry and their family since 1995.