FMPD to host another Coffee with a Cop event

The Flower Mound Police Department will host another Coffee with a Cop event this week for the community to get to know some of its officers.

Coffee with a Cop was started in 2011 in Hawthorne, California because the police department wanted to interact more, and more successfully, with the community. The effort has become a popular event among many police departments across the country, as they look to meet more residents and engage in conversations with them.

FMPD’s event is set for 7 to 8:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at Starbucks, 1181 Flower Mound Road.