MLK celebration to be held at Marcus High School

Marcus High School in Flower Mound will host the 27th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.

This year’s theme is One Human family: A Better Vision for 2020 and Beyond. The keynote address will be given by retired Marine Lt. Col. Carlen Charleston, founder of ERASE (Erase Race and Strengthen Ethics). Art, essay and photo contest winners will be recognized, and there will be performances/appearances by the Marcus Choir, Central Elementary Latino Dancers, Westside Baptist’s Boy Scouts Color Guard, Dancers and Choir LHS.

The art display will begin at 5 p.m. on Jan. 20, and the event will start at 6 p.m. at the Marcus auditorium, 5707 Morriss Road. Admission is free.