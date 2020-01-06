Lewisville man arrested in fatal hit-and-run

A Lewisville man has turned himself in to police after he allegedly crashed into another vehicle — killing the driver — and driving away.

About 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, a Lewisville police officer tried to stop a SUV for a traffic violation, but the SUV driver fled and the officer didn’t pursue the vehicle because the stop was only for a traffic violation, according to a news release from the Lewisville Police Department.

Soon after that, another officer came upon a crash scene at the I-35E southbound frontage road and East Round Grove Road. The driver of a sedan — 55-year-old Subash Saha of Carrollton — was killed in the accident. Investigators believe the same SUV that evaded police earlier was traveling well above the posted 45 MPH speed limit when it crashed into the sedan, according to the news release.

Derrell Roland Washington surrendered himself to the Denton County Jail on Dec. 26 for warrants unrelated to this crash; jail records show he had warrants for theft, child support and assault. He was also charged with Accident Involving Death and Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury, and he is being held in lieu of more than $150,000 bail.