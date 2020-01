Highland Village firefighters contained a chimney fire in a home late Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:45 p.m., residents in the 200 block of Greensprings Street noticed the wall around their chimney was bubbling and they called 911 and evacuated, according to Laurie Mullens, a city spokeswoman. Firefighters responded and doused the fire.

The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire were not immediately available. No one was injured, Mullens said.