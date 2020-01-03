Bartonville town update — January 2020

Warm Greetings from Bartonville,

I hope you had a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Once again, Bartonville residents made sure that the Town’s annual Blue Santa program was an absolute success. In our 7th year of the program, the generosity of our residents allowed the 25 children that registered for the program to have a special Christmas. Thank you to everyone who supported this important community program. The continued compassion from our citizens is humbling. A special THANK YOU to The Bartonville Store for hosting an event that resulted in a truckload of toys and a donation of $1,800. The teachers and students of Argyle High School Student Leadership also pitched in by wrapping all the presents and donations that were received.

Old Time Christmas at Bartonville Town Center was also a lot of fun! Thanks to those that came out and enjoyed our Christmas festivities, with sleigh rides, music and a visit by Santa.

Reminders for our citizens on services offered by the town:

If your residence has a home security system, please ensure it is registered through the Town so our Police Officers can provide you with the best service. Registration is free and only takes a few minutes at townofbartonville.com. The Alarm Permit Application can be found on the Police Department page.

No need to hold onto you household hazardous waste. The Town provides a free curbside collection service to residents. To schedule a pickup, complete the online form at ww.hhwsolutions.com/bartonville or call 972-440-2040. For more information regarding this service go to www.townofbartonville.com/hhw or call Town Hall at 817-693-5280.

The next General Election is May 2, 2020 for Mayor and Places 2 and 4. Candidate application packets for qualified citizens are now available at Town Hall or can be downloaded from the Town’s website. The first day to file for a place on the ballot is January 15, 2020. The Deadline is Friday, February 14, 2020.

Town Hall will be closed in observation Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, January 20th.

As always, best wishes to you and your families. Stay warm. Please check on pets and neighbors this winter season.