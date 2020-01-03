Honey Dental now open in Lantana

Dr. Melissa Santilli first learned how dental chemicals could affect infants, when pregnant with her first child while attending the Indiana University School of Dentistry.

Since then, she and husband Jeremy have had three more children and she hasn’t stopped educating herself about how to protect them.

It is that passion to study under mentor-dentists and commit to a higher standard of safety protocols that she brings to her Honey Dental practice in Lantana Town Center.

After graduating from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Santilli chose to pursue dentistry, because she likes to turn her vision of a beautiful smile into reality.

“Patients come in carrying years of emotional or real pain from a gap, worn down, sensitive and broken teeth preventing them from enjoying life,” said Santilli, who has practiced in Denton for five years. “It is extremely rewarding for me to help to protect their smile and oral health and see them blossom in both their professional and personal lives.”

Santilli does all she can to protect patients against harmful mercury exposure– upon removal of old metal fillings– and deliver a high-quality, modern experience.

“Mercury makes up 50-percent of metal fillings, which is why we protect everyone in the room when we have to take them out,” said Santilli, who works alongside associate dentists Dr. Alan Brunelli and Dr. Michael Jackson.

Santilli continuously invests in top-notch training with highly esteemed cosmetic dentists in places like California and Florida, studying under mentors, some of whom have transformed Hollywood celebrities.

“I see myself as someone who can help people reach their life goals in this community,” she said. “Many patients have years of misaligned, damaged and/or missing teeth adding to the stress of life, dental problems become more evident over the years impacting their diet, health and quality of life.

“Our technology detects problems early so we can prevent further damage and discover preventative solutions to help them restore their youthful smile and confidence. With customized design of their smile and minimally invasive modern techniques, there is so much that’s possible with modern dentistry now that anyone can have the smile they always dreamed of.”

For more information on the new Lantana location, call 940-489-1660.