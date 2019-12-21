Something to Muench on: Ending on a high note!

Here we are, once again, heading into the season of opportunity! Every year as we wind down the old and ring in the new, we get to decide how we’re going to finish it out.

This year I get to spend the holidays recovering from a surgery I’ve been putting off for longer than I care to think about. On the surface it sounds like a total bummer, I mean, I have no choice but to literally slow down and smell the cocoa. Honestly though, even if I weren’t prescribed rest and restricted lifting to anything heavier than a gallon of milk, I would still choose to take a step back, reflect and soak up the things that delight me about the season rather than find ways to be anxious and stressed out.

Like the fact that my kids will all be around! This is a rare and welcome gift! In fact, I can’t think of a better present! With three fifths of them grown and flown it’s a welcome change to have extra personalities to connect with…and hey, they can cook and clean for me for a change, HA!

Now, you might beg to differ and tell me you don’t have much of a choice or control over how the most hectic time of the year goes. Maybe you think I wouldn’t understand because I don’t know about your family traditions that need to be upheld, school commitments that have to be met, and expectations thrust upon you to “keep up”…whether it’s cookie baking, home decorating, or gift giving, you’ve got a list a mile long that makes the holidays pack on unwanted (and unneeded) stress.

Do you see me waving the bullsh#% flag over here?

Each one of us has some degree of control over our response to the holiday season along with a responsibility to practice patience and discover ways to slow down the pace of life so we can enjoy the holiday sights and sounds. This is a magical time of year…not because Santa arrives, but because people actually give themselves permission to take a breath and reconnect, and you can too!

Before we take a big step into the new year and gear it all back up again…

Don’t lose sight of the everyday small things in life that go well during this season or any other. Become aware of the people who wave when they drive down the street, the man who holds the door for you, the coffee barista who smiles as she gives you an extra shot of caffeine in your espresso. So often we dwell on all that we didn’t get done rather than being grateful for all we do get accomplished each day.

As we end 2019, shift your perspective and take a deep breath, the world will not end if you don’t buy that special gift…don’t you see, YOU are the special gift that makes life worth living. And if you see a grumpy Gus at Lowe’s swearing because they have no decent Christmas trees, pat him on the back and smile while wishing him a Happy Holidays Y’all!