Weir: State Rep. Tan Parker running for 8th term

Tan Parker is our Texas State Representative here in House District 63, which includes Flower Mound, Argyle, Lantana, Dish, Ponder, Justin, Northlake, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Bartonville, Trophy Club, Roanoke and portions of Lewisville, Fort Worth, Highland Village, Westlake and Southlake.

Parker was first elected in 2006 and reelected every two years, including his reelection to his 7th term in 2018. Prior to being elected to the Texas House, Parker was appointed by Texas Governor Rick Perry to chair the Texas Industrial Development Corporation where he focused on job creation strategies and broad based economic development. A lifelong conservative, Parker first gained an interest in public service as a very young man while watching President Ronald Reagan’s successful run for the White House in 1980.

Ever since then, Parker has been committed to the principles of a free market approach to managing our economy, smaller government, lower taxes, responsible spending, and providing a strong defense for our nation’s security. In addition to his work establishing various Republican organizations as a young man, Parker served as a White House intern under President George H.W. Bush. Parker earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Dallas, and a Master’s Degree from the London School of Economics. Among his many accomplishments is his drafting of legislation that deals with protection for women and children against human traffickers.

During the video interview below, Parker talks about some of the other important legislation he has advocated.

Rep. Parker’s Flower Mound office is at 800 Parker Square Rd, Suite: 245. On the first Saturday of every month Rep. Parker hosts open office hours from 8 a.m. until all participants have had the opportunity to speak with him. Referred to as “First Saturday Coffees,” the open office hours provide interested individuals with the opportunity to enjoy a cup of coffee and a pastry while visiting with Parker about issues important to them. He resides in Flower Mound with his wife Beth and their daughters, Lauren and Ashley. For more info on Rep. Parker: www.tanparker.com