Pharmacy & Home Health Specialists coming to Highland Village

A Pharmacy & Home Health Specialists location is coming to Highland Village.

The city issued a finish-out permit for the business last week in the old Cheers liquor store location, 2140 Justin Road. The opening date is not yet known. The business’ current location is at 697 South Stemmons Freeway, Suite 200 in Lewisville.

Home Health Specialists offers many in-home services to help patients achieve the highest level of independence in their healthcare, such as: nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, medical social work, diagnosis related teaching, catheter care, wound care, medication education, pain management, 24-hour on-call nurse and more.