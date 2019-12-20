Foodie Friday: Rustico Grill

The moment we heard that Marty B’s owner, Marty Bryan, and his business partner, Alan Mann, were working on a new restaurant concept in Flower Mound, we knew we needed to be one of the first to tell their story and check this place out.

Rustico is everything we were promised it would be – an upscale, intimate restaurant setting right here in Flower Mound. No need to drive to Downtown Dallas or Fort Worth to enjoy that kind of dining experience!

They have put a lot of work into sourcing the best ingredients possible for their menu. You won’t find any hormones or antibiotics and everything has been humanely raised, so you’re eating the cleanest and best food here at Rustico.

We tried out a TON of Rustico’s dishes while filming, so we’ll highlight some of the dishes we think are absolute All-Stars (which is actually really hard because everything was so amazing).

*All photography by Nick Allen Photography.

Appetizers

Cheese Board

Prime Filet Marsala

Appetizers are like the first impression of a dinner, and Rustico makes the best first impression with their apps. Our personal favorites were their take on a Cheese Board with artisan cheese, charcuterie, glazed pecans, pistachios, and a Tabasco jelly; and the Prime Filet Marsala which is perfectly-cooked filet served on top of crostini with a mushroom marsala drizzle.

Salads

Rustico Salad

Ultimate Wedge

I’ll admit it – I’m not usually one to eat and actually enjoy kale, but the Rustico Salad made with a kale mix, glazed pecans, cranberries, gorgonzola and a white balsamic dressing is delicious! And the best part is, you’re eating kale so there’s no guilt! The indulgent side of me is also a big fan of their Ultimate Wedge Salad.

Pizza

Honey Pig

All of Rustico’s pizzas are made in their wood-fired oven and are the perfect combination of wood-fired crust and delicious toppings. Our favorite is their signature Honey Pig made with Italian sausage, pepperoni, prosciutto, and a drizzle of spicy honey.

Signature Dishes

Pan Seared Sea Bass

Chicken Rustico

Prime Filet

Rustico has a beautiful array of signature dishes – everything from steaks to chicken to fish. We’ll give you our favorite from each category.

I love sea bass and Rustico’s hit the spot for me. Their Pan Seared Sea Bass comes topped with a lemon butter and is the perfect amount of decadence without being too heavy.

Their signature chicken dish is their Chicken Rustico topped with prosciutto and fontina and served with a marsala wine sauce.

And then their Prime Filet is out-of-this-world, oh-my-gosh, you-have-to-try-this amazing! Perfectly grilled and simply served to let the star of the dish truly be the filet, you absolutely cannot leave Rustico without trying this steak. Guaranteed you’d pay BIG dollars for a steak like this at a restaurant Downtown.

Desserts

Quatro Leches Cake

Turtle Cheesecake

Chocolate Something

Some of our favorite menu items at Marty B’s are their desserts, so we were excited to see what they came up with here at Rustico. We were not disappointed! Whether you choose their Quatro Leches Cake, Turtle Cheesecake, or their killer “Chocolate Something,” you cannot go wrong! Each option is the perfect ending to an incredible meal.

As you can see, there’s so much to love about Rustico, and we only covered a small part of it! We haven’t even mentioned their bar yet (which by the way has 50 wines and several wonderful cocktails to choose from and hosts Happy Hour from 4-6pm).

Next time you’re looking for an intimate date night spot, or a place to have a quiet night out with friends or colleagues, Rustico needs to be top of your list. We guarantee everyone in your party will leave happy!

*Rustico is located at 3701 Justin Rd #150, Flower Mound TX 75028.