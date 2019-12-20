Local cities participating in Red Kettle Challenge on Saturday

Earlier this month, Lewisville Mayor Rudy Durham challenged Mayor Charlotte Wilcox of Highland Village and Flower Mound Mayor Steve Dixon to the Red Kettle Challenge to raise money and awareness for the Lewisville Salvation Army.

The mayors, council members and other leaders from the three cities will ring the bell and collect donations from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Lewisville leaders will set up in front of the Lewisville Sam’s Club, 751 West Main St., while the Highland Village folks will be in front of the local Walmart, 3060 Justin Road. The Flower Mound leaders will collect donations outside the Kroger store at 2709 Cross Timbers Lane.

Each city is competing to raise the most money for the Salvation Army. Highland Village won last year.

You can donate online to Flower Mound’s fundraiser here.