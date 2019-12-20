Weir: Dugan Broomfield running for Denton County Sheriff

With the March 2020 primary coming up soon, all the candidates for various political offices have filed their respective applications, will be on the ballot and will be figuratively sparring with their opponents in the next few months. Dugan Broomfield is seeking the Republican nomination for Denton County Sheriff. Incumbent Sheriff Tracy Murphree, running for reelection, has another opponent, Bryan Wilkinson, who was interviewed a couple of weeks ago. Mr. Broomfield came over for an interview to discuss his reasons for running. In addition, he sent the following biography.

“I was born and raised in Wichita Falls, Texas. I attended Huey Elementary School. I attended Hirschi Jr. High School and Hirschi High School and I graduated in 1975. I played football, basketball, and baseball. When I was fifteen years old I received a letter from the Cincinnati Reds Baseball Team to try out at Sam Houston College in Huntsville, Texas. My parents are A.J. and Gloria Broomfield and I have a sister, Angela. I was working at United Supermarket as a meat-cutter when I met my good friend, Ed Daniels, who worked for the Texas Department of Public Safety, Criminal Intelligence. Ed Daniels is how I got interested in Law Enforcement.

“I went to the Police Academy in `1988 in Wichita Falls, Texas. My first job as a Police Officer was at the Electra Police Department. I later worked at Estelline Police Department and it was mainly working traffic. A friend of mine, whom I went through the academy with, was working at the Jacksboro Police Department and he said they had an opening, so I applied and was hired as a Patrolman. Another friend that I went to the academy with called and said they needed Officers at the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. I applied and was hired on January 14, 1994 as a Detention Officer and I worked in the detention area for about a year and a half until I went into the Mental Health Unit dealing with suicidal patients and people who were going through a crisis.

“I worked in this unit for about three and a half years. I applied with the Denton County Criminal District Attorney’s Office and was hired by District Attorney Bruce Isaacks as a Criminal Investigator, working in County Criminal Courts as a misdemeanor Investigator. I worked in this position for a little over a year until I was promoted to a felony Investigator working in District Courts.

“In January 2007, newly elected District Attorney Paul Johnson promoted me to Assistant Chief Investigator. I have been in this position for thirteen years. I have also been sworn in as a Special Deputy US Marshal a few times working with the US Marshal Service. I currently hold a Master Peace Officer Certificate and Mental Health Peace Officers Certificate. I did have a Jailer License until I believe 2013. I have worked in Denton County for twenty-five years and a Peace Officer for thirty years. In addition, I am a Master Mason and 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason.

“I am married to Phyllis Broomfield for fourteen years and I have two step children, Johnny Craver and Sherry Craver and we have three grandchildren, Savanah Coble, Caelen Craver, and Emma Jo Craver. My step-son was a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army as an Army Ranger and was killed in Iraq on October 13, 2006. My wife is a Gold Star Mother and we reside in Aubrey, Texas for fourteen years.”

For more info: www.duganbroomfieldforsheriff.com