Residents praise quality of life in Flower Mound citizen survey

In the 2019 Resident Survey, residents ranked Flower Mound favorably in numerous areas including town services, customer service, safety, overall quality of life and as a place to live and raise a family, according to a news release from the town.

The town conducted the 2019 Citizen Survey in August, with the assistance of the National Research Center.

“We appreciate everyone who provided their thoughts about Flower Mound,” said Flower Mound Mayor Steve Dixon. “This information is invaluable when the Council has its strategic planning session, when projects and priorities are identified for the upcoming months. The Council and staff remain committed to making Flower Mound the best community it can be.”

Since the 2017 survey, residents provided the greatest approval increases to emergency preparedness, town events, employment opportunities, and natural area preservation/open space. Residents provided the highest ratings (98% approval and above) in the safety category which included residents’ overall feeling of safety, safety in neighborhoods and a safe downtown/commercial area.

“I’m pleased the survey results show residents appreciate our increased shopping and dining locations, but also the additional employment opportunities we’ve worked hard to bring to Flower Mound,” said Town Manager Jimmy Stathatos. “I applaud everyone investing in the community by shopping local so we can continue to increase services and programs that benefit all residents.”

Residents identified priority areas for the town to focus on that included: the overall feeling of safety, town economic health, ease of travel, and natural environment quality. Categories that saw the most significant decline in the 2019 survey include affordable quality housing, cost of living, and affordability of childcare. All feedback is used to monitor trends in residents’ opinions, measure government performance, benchmark service ratings and make budgetary decisions, according to the town news release.

Mailed to 1,700 randomly selected Flower Mound households, the survey received a response rate of about 28%, or 470 surveys. All data was mathematically weighted by gender, age, and housing tenure and scientifically analyzed to produce statistically-significant results representing the entire community. Additionally, the town posted the survey online, for increased accessibility and responses. The Town received 875 completed Supplemental Online Surveys, the most online surveys the Town has received since providing an online response option.

For more information and complete survey results, visit www.flower-mound.com/citizensurvey.