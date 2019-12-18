Flower Mound recognizes 2019 Outstanding Citizens

At this week’s Flower Mound Town Council meeting, the town recognized the recipients of the 2019 Flower Mound Outstanding Citizenship Award.

The award recognizes an outstanding individual and group that demonstrates exemplary service to the community. This year, four groups and 19 individuals were considered, according to a news release from the town.

In the individual category, Angie Cox received the 2019 Outstanding Citizenship Award. Cox is active in many civic organizations, including the Women of Flower Mound, where she has served on every committee and various board positions. She is also a Lewisville ISD Board Member, Keep Flower Mound Beautiful Board Member, and local business owner.

In the group category, the Cross Timbers Rotary Club received the 2019 Outstanding Citizen Group Award. The Club formed in 2015 with six founding members, and today has 115 members. Since its founding, the group has provided over $125,000 in grants to local nonprofits in the areas of education, special needs, leadership training, homelessness, drug addition, family counseling, veterans, and more. This is accomplished through events and programs such as Rotary Action Days, Rhythms at the River Walk (with a Duck Derby), annual Christmas luncheon and Rotary Responders.

During the meeting, Al Picardi received the Lifetime Achievement Award. For more than 25 years, Picardi has served on the Planning and Zoning Commission, Tax Increment Reinvestment Board, The Summit Club, The Flower Mound Foundation, and The Friends of the Library.

Award winners were given a trophy and will have their names placed on a plaque at Town Hall and receive an engraved brick at the Flower Mound Library.