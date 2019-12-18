Argyle selects new police chief

The town of Argyle has selected its new police chief.

The selection of Emmitt Jackson, the current police chief for the city of Keene, was announced during Tuesday night’s Town Council meeting.

Jackson, who has 17 years of law enforcement experience, began his career with the city of Dallas in 2002 and rose through the ranks to the position of lieutenant, which he held from 2013-2017, according to a news release from the town. Jackson holds a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Lamar University, a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of North Texas, and is a graduate of the Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas at Sam Houston State University.

“We know that Argyle is a wonderful community, and we were pleased with the exceptional group of candidates who applied for the position,” Moser said. “Chief Jackson is an engaging leader who has the depth and breadth of experience we are looking for. He is the ideal choice to lead our police department with integrity and vision, and we are excited to welcome him as our new Police Chief.”

The need to hire a new chief arose this fall when Chief Temple Cottle announced his retirement. The town contracted with Dan Busken to serve as the town’s interim police chief, starting in early October. Strategic Government Resources, an executive recruitment firm based in Keller, assisted the town in recruiting a pool of 76 applicants from 14 states.

Busken, Jackson and two other candidates were named finalists for the position last month and interviewed. Jackson is expected to begin work on Jan. 2.