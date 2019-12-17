Pizza and bar chain aims for location in Flower Mound

Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar is planning to open a new location in Flower Mound.

The family-friendly restaurant and sports bar is expanding its footprint in Texas, where U.S franchise operations are headquartered. It currently has two North Texas locations — in Arlington and Irving — and it will open four new DFW locations in Flower Mound, Addison, Fort Worth and Southlake, according to a news release sent last month.

Over the next 10 years, the gourmet pizza franchise is looking to partner with qualified franchisees to open upwards of 40 locations in the suburbs of San Antonio, Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth, the news release said. The franchise is poised for expansion after a recent redesign of both its menu and restaurant-build, offering franchise partners more flexibility in the square footage, improved technology and upgraded patio spaces with modern flare and fire pits. Additionally, for each new Boston’s location that opens, as many as 70 jobs are brought to the community.

“Experienced restaurant operators and franchisees are attracted to Boston’s because the company is on track to double our size in the number of restaurant locations within the next three years,” said Jeff Melnick, president of Boston’s Pizza International. “The brand’s motto, ‘We’ll make you a fan,’ not only refers to our customers, but to our franchise community as well. We are committed to providing extensive training and support in site selection, IT, marketing, operations, new product development and more.”

The address and opening date of the Flower Mound location were not made public.