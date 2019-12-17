Denton County Lawyers Foundation receives grant

The nonprofit Denton County Lawyers Foundation announced last month that it has been awarded a grant of $7,500 from the Texas Bar Foundation.

The funds will be used to enhance the Trials and Transactions Academy training program, which is designed to assist attorneys in honing skills necessary to deliver high quality legal services to their clients, with an emphasis on pro bono services to indigent clientele, according to a news release from the DCLF. Through a partnership with RISE — a nonprofit established to match indigent services with specific community needs — and the Denton County Bar Association, the foundation is able to coordinate the training sessions to coincide with pro bono needs at organizations such as Denton County Friends of the Family and veterans assistance programs.

“RISE is thrilled to partner with the Denton County Lawyers Foundation to increase access to justice in Denton County and beyond, made possible by the generous grant from the Texas Bar Foundation,” said Aubry Dameron, a local attorney and president of RISE.

Scott Bodkin, president of the Denton County Bar Association, believes that Denton County is fortunate to have a local bar dedicated to professional development and better serving clients, and that this support from the Texas Bar Foundation will enable useful training to lawyers new and old in how to better protect the rights of the citizens of Denton County, particularly underserved populations.

Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $20 million in grants to law-related programs. Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation’s largest charitably-funded bar foundation.