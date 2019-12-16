Flower Mound takes home parks, communications awards

The town of Flower Mound recently won several state awards at communications and parks conferences.

The town’s Communications Department took home nine awards, including six first-place awards, at the Texas Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors annual conference.

For the second consecutive year, Flower Mound Communications took home the most prestigious first place trophy of the night, the Overall Excellence in Programming award, which judges a municipality’s video programming as a whole, according to a news release from the town.Other first place video project awards include:

Use of Humor – Call It, Log It, Track It, and Resolve It: 539.SERV

Student/Intern Production – Around Town: Spring Meadow Park

Public Education – Call It, Log It, Track It, and Resolve It: 539.SERV

Public Health/Public Safety – Flower Mound Police Department Lip Sync Challenge

Event/Program Promotion – Libraries Rock Summer Reading Program