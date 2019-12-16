Flower Mound takes home parks, communications awards

The town of Flower Mound recently won several state awards at communications and parks conferences.
The town’s Communications Department took home nine awards, including six first-place awards, at the Texas Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors annual conference.
For the second consecutive year, Flower Mound Communications took home the most prestigious first place trophy of the night, the Overall Excellence in Programming award, which judges a municipality’s video programming as a whole, according to a news release from the town.Other first place video project awards include:
- Use of Humor – Call It, Log It, Track It, and Resolve It: 539.SERV
- Student/Intern Production – Around Town: Spring Meadow Park
- Public Education – Call It, Log It, Track It, and Resolve It: 539.SERV
- Public Health/Public Safety – Flower Mound Police Department Lip Sync Challenge
- Event/Program Promotion – Libraries Rock Summer Reading Program
The town also received two second place awards, one third place award, and two honorable mentions for additional video projects. Watch all the award-winning videos and more by subscribing to the Town of Flower Mound YouTube channel.
The town’s Parks and Recreation Department won two prestigious awards at the recent Texas Recreation and Park Society North Region conference.
Flower Mound was recognized with the Lone Star Programming Award for its “FM Wild!” program as well as the “Committee’s Choice” award for the Chalk the Walk event, according to a town news release. Both of these programs were new for 2019 and were popular with residents. The Texas Recreation and Park Society is a nonprofit educational and professional organization to advance the profession of parks, recreation and leisure services in Texas.