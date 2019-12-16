Lakeside developer proposes mixed-use project in Corinth

Realty Capital Management, the developer of Flower Mound’s Lakeside mixed-use development, has proposed to develop a 20-acre mixed-use project at the southwest corner of Corinth Parkway and I-35E.

Concept plans for the proposed project include a mix of restaurants, a hotel, high-end multi-family residences and a trail system that ties into the trail network around Corinth, according to a news release from the city of Corinth. It will have public amenities and entertainment options not currently available in Corinth.

“We are confident that our partnership with Realty Capital will yield a mixed-use community that will contribute positively to Corinth’s economic vibrancy and quality of life,” said Bob Hart, city manager for Corinth.

The city has been working on a masterplan that will be pedestrian-friendly and focused around a new transit station, according to the news release. The project “will set the standard for future development along the city’s I-35E corridor” and will be one of the largest initial contributors to the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone.

“This project is a direct result of the strong and bold vision that Corinth city leadership has for the TIRZ in Corinth,” said Tim Coltart, managing director for Realty Capital. “The unique cluster of patio centered restaurants combined with quality mixed-use will grow the tax base, promote further investment in the area, and further establish Corinth as a prestigious location for businesses and residents to grow and thrive together.”