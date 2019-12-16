Home
LISD receives Institutional Energy Management award

Lewisville ISD was recently awarded the 2019 Institutional Energy Management honor by the Association of Energy Engineers (photo courtesy of LISD).

Lewisville ISD was recently recognized for its commitment to conserving energy.

The Association of Energy Engineers named LISD as its recipient of the 2019 Institutional Energy Management award, an honor presented to one public sector organization for “outstanding accomplishments in developing, organizing, managing and implementing its comprehensive energy management program,” according to a district news release.

“This award recognizes the energy management program and hard work that Lewisville ISD has been performing since 2008,” said Jason Hughes, LISD Executive Director of Facility Services and Construction. “With concerns for public education being underfunded, every penny saved can be invested back into the classroom and toward education in lieu of energy. LISD’s Facility Services and Construction Department is committed to making smart choices when it comes to energy and facilities management.”

Since 2008, LISD has reduced its energy use by 22 percent, saving the district more than $20 million.

Click here for more information.

