Former Flower Mound Council Member Bryan Webb was recently elected to the Denton Central Appraisal District Board of Directors.

Webb served on Flower Mound Town Council from 2012-18, and he ran an unsuccessful campaign as the Democratic candidate for Denton County Commissioner Precinct 4 in late 2018.

Webb will be the only new face on the DCAD board, replacing Mike Hassett. Members are elected by public entities based on tax levy. The board members’ new terms begin in January.