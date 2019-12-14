Guyer football heading to state finals

Guyer 35, Spring Westfield 17

The Wildcats are heading back to the state title game for the first time since 2013, when they won it all.

Westfield took a 3-0 lead early on in the game Saturday before Eli Stowers scored on a 10-yard run to make it 7-3.

Westfield answered with a touchdown of its own, and Guyer trailed by three heading into the second quarter.

Kaedric Cobbs scored on an 8-yard run to regain the lead for the Wildcats, and added a 3-yard run to make it 21-10 in favor of Guyer in the second.

Westfield cut the deficit to four late in the third quarter, but Cobbs scored on a 10-yard run to make it 28-17 at the end of three.

Cobbs rushed for his fourth touchdown of the day in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

Cobbs rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns as Guyer (14-1) advances to face Austin Westlake (14-1) in the state championship next Saturday at 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium.