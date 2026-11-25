Construction is just about ready to start on 132 townhomes and 33,000 square feet of retail space on Flower Mound’s east side.

According to a filing with the state, construction on the Lakeside East project is set to start by the end of November. It will bring 26 two-story buildings filled with townhome units, a clubhouse and the residential amenities and a management office.

The project will also bring about 6.32 acres retail space to town at the corner of FM 2499 and Spinks Road.

According to the filing, the $40 million construction project is expected to be completed by August 2028.

The eastern portion of the greater Lakeside Crossing project was unanimously approved by Flower Mound Town Council in October 2025 after months of revision and redesigning.

Developer Realty Capital, represented by Jimmy Archie, worked with town staff and the developer to create something he believes is special for Flower Mound and its residents.

The plan, which came before the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission in March 2025, was described as a walkable area with upscale retail, office space, a hotel and apartment complexes.

However, P&Z wasn’t convinced that was the best option, and recommended denial of the project.

Council was persuaded to approve the project after the original amount of apartment units was reduced to 132 and options for townhome ownership were added.

If Lakeside East was not approved, the land was zoned for “Commercial 2 Retail,” which would allow for fast food restaurants, gas stations and auto repair shops.

Council felt a planned project like Lakeside East would bring in less traffic and create a quality development that fits the area well.

Along with the major buildings, Lakeside East will have a nature trail park, arts plaza, entertainment plaza and an activities plaza. According to Archie, it will be a complementary concept to what Lakeside has already built across the street.

The larger Lakeside project is located along the northern shore of Lake Grapevine and includes a residential tower, office and retail space, along with more villa-style residential options.

A hotel is also in the works at Lakeside Crossing, but the project stalled after a May Flower Mound Town Council meeting.